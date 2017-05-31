Pages Navigation Menu

Biafra sit-at-home order UPDATE

Igbos comply with IPOB’s sit-at- home order   RESIDENTS of major South- East states strictly complied with the sit-at-home order of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, in celebration of Biafra fallen heroes and heroines. It was gathered that there was a total lockdown in Owerri, Enugu and Aba, markets including the popular Ariara main […]

