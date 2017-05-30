Pages Navigation Menu

Biafra: Tension in S/East as Sit-at-Home action holds

Posted on May 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Police employ confidence building measures THERE was palpable tension across South East yesterday despite Nigeria’s Democracy Day celebration as agitators for an independent Biafra nation conclude plans for today’s sit-at-home action. Members of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, continued their mobilisation efforts yesterday to […]

