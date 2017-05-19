Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BIAFRA: There should be no violence, Achuzia counsels Kanu

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Biafra, News | 0 comments

By Austin Ogwuda

BIAFRAN warlord, Chief Joe Achuzia, yesterday counseled the IPOB helmsman, Nnamdi Kanu that on no account should violence be employed in the ongoing fight for self determination.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Speaking with Vanguard shortly after Kanu’s visit to his country home in Asaba, Achuzia said, “I took the opportunity to tell him about our way forward. He is our son and consequently  is in our nature as fathers to give advice to the sons.

“There is a native saying that there is no son that tells the father, this is where we were living before I was born. We have seen war before and we know what it is all about.  I have told him that now that he is out of the clutches of the Federal Government, that both himself, his well wishers, his followers and even his enemies should continue to pursue peace.

“Our mind is at rest now because  he is out. I have told him that while  we will not give up on the struggle, let us choose a peaceful manner of pursing it and let it be said that it is the Federal Government that goes out of its way  to employ  force and he listened carefully.”

Kanu was accompanied on the visit to wish Achuzia happy 90th birthday by his wife.

 

The post BIAFRA: There should be no violence, Achuzia counsels Kanu appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.