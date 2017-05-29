Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Biafra: We are ready for you – Police warns IPOB over sit-at-home order

Posted on May 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigeria Police, Enugu and Anambra State Commands have warned pro-Biafra agitators against unlawful activities following the May 30 sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). The state commands gave this warning in separate statements issued on Monday. Speaking with newsmen ahead of the planned exercise, Anambra state Commissioner of Police, Samuel Okaula, […]

Biafra: We are ready for you – Police warns IPOB over sit-at-home order

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.