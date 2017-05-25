Biafra: We did not plan to wipe out Igbos – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has stated that it was not the intention of the Federal Government to wipe out Igbos during the civil war. Obasanjo made this comment at an event tagged, ‘Memory and Nation Building: Biafra 50 years later’, which held in Abuja on Thursday. The event was held to mark 50 years of […]

Biafra: We did not plan to wipe out Igbos – Obasanjo

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

