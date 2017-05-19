Biafra: What ‘Hausa/Fulani soldiers did to our women in Abia – IPOB
The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has condemned the alleged “barbaric” and “unprofessional conduct” of the Nigerian Army located in Ohafia against women of the group during its conference held in Abiriba, Abia State. IPOB claimed that, some soldiers stormed the venue of a meeting held by the women in 20 Hilux vans and without […]
Biafra: What ‘Hausa/Fulani soldiers did to our women in Abia – IPOB
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!