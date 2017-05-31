Pages Navigation Menu

Biafra: What Ojukwu said about secession before he died [VIDEO]

A video Footage has emerged online of late Biafra warlord, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, advising people of the South East against engaging in another agitation for Biafra. In the video which has gone viral, Ojukwu, who had on May 30, 1967 declared Eastern Nigeria a sovereign state could be heard telling a foreign journalist that another secession […]

