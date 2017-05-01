Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Biafra: what we told Nnamdi Kanu before he agreed to leave Kuje prison – IPOB lawyer, Maxwell Opara

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Biafra, News | 0 comments

Lawyer to the Indigenous People of Biafra, Barr. Maxwell Opara, has revealed how he and other notable Igbo leaders pleaded with IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu to sign his bail. The human rights activist said that Nnamdi kanu refused to accept his bail initially but they begged him to accept it because of his health. In […]

Biafra: what we told Nnamdi Kanu before he agreed to leave Kuje prison – IPOB lawyer, Maxwell Opara

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.