Biafra: Why I God Should Heal Buhari – Nnamdi Kanu’s Father

Nnamdi Kanu Dad has revealed his reasons why God should heal President Buhari.

He said that Buhari needs to be alive to discuss about Biafra freedom.

Read Below..

What exactly did he tell you the first time he called after his release?

He told me mostly what he used to tell me when he was still in detention, after asking about how we were at home, he told me he was out of detention and that he would not like me to be thinking much about him, so that it would not affect my health, that God would surely do what He has in mind about him (Nnamdi). Remember I was flown to Germany last year when my health went down and he said he would not like me to suffer the same thing again.

He told me that in no distant time, he would visit home to see me, his mother and siblings. He equally told me that there were certain things people were saying about him that were not true, but that he would not say them now, but that later he will tell me.

That made me to remember what (President Muhammadu) Buhari said, that he would not be alive to see Biafra come to be and also free my son. I never understood what he meant by that, but at the same time, I pray that God heals him so that he will be able to discuss about Biafra’s freedom.

The post Biafra: Why I God Should Heal Buhari – Nnamdi Kanu’s Father appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

