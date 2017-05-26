Biafra: Why remanding Nnamdi Kanu was the worst thing Buhari did – Reno Omokri

Former Special Assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on New Media, Reno Omokri, has said that the worst thing President Muhammadu Buhari did to remand the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu in prison. Omokri said that that singular action had made Kanu one of the most popular men in Nigeria. “The […]

Biafra: Why remanding Nnamdi Kanu was the worst thing Buhari did – Reno Omokri

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

