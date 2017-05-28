Biafra will be Achieved in Months – Nnamdi Kanu | WATCH

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), over the weekend, address a Shabbat Rally in his father’s compound. Kanu who defied one of the conditions of his bail which prohibits him from being in a gathering of more than ten persons, said the enemies of Biafra are in trouble, adding that within […]

The post Biafra will be Achieved in Months – Nnamdi Kanu | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

