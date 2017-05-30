Biafra@50: Activities paralysed in Southeast to commemorate 50 years
Shops, schools, banks have been shut down in part of the Southeast as people obeyed the call by IPOB and…
Read » Biafra@50: Activities paralysed in Southeast to commemorate 50 years on YNaija
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!