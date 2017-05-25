#Biafra50: “There is enough cake for each of us” – Olusegun Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that there is no need for any Nigerian to call for the breakup of the country. He stated this on Thursday in Abuja at a Colloquim on 50 years of Biafra organised by the Yar’Adua Foundation. The event, which was tagged “Memory and Nation Building Biafra: 50 Years After” […]

