SACP national imbizo urges inquiry into state capture – Citizen

SACP national imbizo urges inquiry into state capture
It also called for the dissolution of the Eskom board and the reversal of Brian Molefe's reappointment as CEO. The national imbizo convened by the South African Communist Party in Boksburg in Ekurhuleni this weekend, has adopted a declaration on a …
Solly Mapaila calls on ANC to 'control' Zuma
Bid to force Zuma's hand on state capture inquiry
