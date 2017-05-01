Big Brother Naija: Okorocha names Uriel ambassador for Imo Carnival
Rochas Okorocha, Imo state governor, has named ex-Big Brother Naija contestant, Uriel Oputa as an ambassador for Imo state carnival. The governor made the announcement over the weekend during an event held at the Imo International Conference Centre, Owerri. “Welcome back home and thank you very much for making us proud. God bless you,” Okorocha […]
Big Brother Naija: Okorocha names Uriel ambassador for Imo Carnival
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!