Big Brother Naija: Okorocha names Uriel ambassador for Imo Carnival

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Big Brother Naija, Politics | 0 comments

Rochas Okorocha, Imo state governor, has named ex-Big Brother Naija contestant, Uriel Oputa as an ambassador for Imo state carnival. The governor made the announcement over the weekend during an event held at the Imo International Conference Centre, Owerri. “Welcome back home and thank you very much for making us proud. God bless you,” Okorocha […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

