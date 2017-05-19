Big Brother Naija’s Bisola Reunites With Iyanya After 10 Years, Pens Management Deal

Former Big Brother Naija 2017 contestant, Bisola has bagger herself a recording deal 10 years after she contested alongside Nigerian singer, Iyanya in the MTN Project Fame Academy. The first runner up in the reality TV show is reported to have just penned a new management deal with Temple Management Compan, TMC, the team responsible…

The post Big Brother Naija’s Bisola Reunites With Iyanya After 10 Years, Pens Management Deal appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

