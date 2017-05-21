Pages Navigation Menu

South Africa: Whoever Joins the ANC Is Blessed – Zuma

Posted on May 21, 2017


Times LIVE

South Africa: Whoever Joins the ANC Is Blessed – Zuma
AllAfrica.com
President Jacob Zuma has criticised the Economic Freedom Fighters for bringing the country's Parliament into disrepute. Zuma took a jibe at the EFF while addressing an ANC rally in Nquthu on Sunday, ahead of the municipal by-election on Wednesday.
