South Africa: Whoever Joins the ANC Is Blessed – Zuma
|
Times LIVE
|
South Africa: Whoever Joins the ANC Is Blessed – Zuma
AllAfrica.com
President Jacob Zuma has criticised the Economic Freedom Fighters for bringing the country's Parliament into disrepute. Zuma took a jibe at the EFF while addressing an ANC rally in Nquthu on Sunday, ahead of the municipal by-election on Wednesday.
