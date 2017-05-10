Pages Navigation Menu

Bikers In Jozi Are Gearing Up For A Big Weekend

Bikers are often seen as pretty hardcore folk, what with their black leather, tattoos and tough exteriors.

But you should really know by now that you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover.

Every year bikers from various communities get together for a ride with the aim of collecting and distributing blankets to children who are in desperate need of assistance.

Sunday, May 21 sees this year’s Kids Blanket Run going down in Jozi, and the run is supported by the biking community as a whole to provide one of the biggest mass rides in the city.

Vespa is also getting on board and showing their support:

How’s that for the spirit of giving – and it’s not even Christmas!

Take a look at what went down last year:

You can check out all the information here and if you find yourself needing a Vespa, we will gladly hook you up with a discount.

Just email Seth at editor@2oceansvibe.com, make the subject line ‘Vespa for Blankets‘, and we’ll go about sorting you out with a deal.

Who knows, you could make a whole bunch of new friends while you’re at it.

