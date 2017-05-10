Pages Navigation Menu

Bill Clinton Teams Up with James Patterson for his New Novel "The President is Missing"

Ex-President of  the United States, Bill Clinton is teaming up with one of the most successful authors in the world James Patterson to write his novel named The "President is Missing." Publishing company Little, Brown and Company tweeted the news on Monday, Thrilling James Patterson news! @JP_Books @billclinton @AAKnopf https://t.co/aveYvyuW06 — Little, Brown and Co (@littlebrown) May

