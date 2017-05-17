Pages Navigation Menu

Bill Cosby breaks silence on sexual assault claims, blames ordeal on racism

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Entertainment

LEGENDARY comedian Bill Cosby believes racism played a part in the series of sexual assault allegations made against him. About 50 women have come out since 2015 to accuse the comic- actor of sexual assault. Speaking for the first time in over two years, Cosby agreed with his daughter Ensa Cosby’s assertion that “racism has […]

