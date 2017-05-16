Pages Navigation Menu

Bill Cosby gives First Interview in Two Years following Rape Allegations

Bill Cosby recently gave his first interview in over two years since allegations of sexual assault against him first surfaced. The 79-year-old comedian spoke out on whether he agreed with his daughter Ensa‘s recent statement that racism played a role in his scandal. He said, “Could be, could be. I can’t say anything, but there are […]

