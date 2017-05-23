Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

5 Books Bill Gates Wants You to Read This Summer (and 1 Big Lesson He Wants You to Learn From Them) – Inc.com

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Inc.com

5 Books Bill Gates Wants You to Read This Summer (and 1 Big Lesson He Wants You to Learn From Them)
Inc.com
Every spring, bloggers, booksellers, aspiring multi-billionaires, and just about everyone else waits eagerly to see which books Bill Gates will recommend as summer reading. Well, the list just came out. Looking at Gates's choices, it's clear he's
South Africa: 5 Good Summer ReadsAllAfrica.com
Bill Gates: Trevor Noah's comedy transcends bordersCitizen
'His comedy has the power to transcend borders' –Johannesburg Sunday World
East Coast Radio –Channel 24 –Nigeria Today –Vulcan Post (press release)
all 12 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.