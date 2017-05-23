Bill to establish transport institute passes second reading

A bill for an Act for the establishment of the Institute of Transport Management and Administration in Nigeria, on Tuesday passed second reading at the House of Representatives.

The bill which was sponsored by Rep. Oghene Egoh (Lagos-PDP), sought to improve the transport sector in the country to meet International best practices.

Leading the debate earlier, Egoh said the transport sector in the country lacked complete regulation and control.

He said transport management has not been accorded any form of recognition as others such as the law, education, engineering and the medical sectors.

The lawmaker said when established, it would be dedicated to ensuring the proper management of road, air, water and rail transportation.

Egoh said it would be saddled with the responsibility of ensuring advancement of study, training and practice of transport management in the country.

The legislator said a structure already exists in the country saying that a legal backing was all that was needed.

Also contributing, Rep. Edward Pwajok (Plateau-APC) said effective transport management would ensure traffic control.

He said the institute would aid road decongestion as it would provide adequate information on the state of roads to road users.

According to the legislator, the institute would also produce experts that would manage the Federal Ministry of Transportation and all its affairs.

Similarly, Rep Olayonu Tope (Kwara-APC) said the impact of effective transport management on the economy would be very significant.

He said the economic benefits of free movement of people, goods and services makes the transport sector as important as the oil and gas sector.

In his ruling, the Speaker of the House, Mr Yakubu Dogara directed that the bill be forwarded to the Committee on Land Transport for further legislative action.

