Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bill to review national minimum wage every five years passes second reading

Posted on May 31, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The National Minimum Wage submitted every five years for review has  passed its second reading in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, the bill was sponsored by Femi Gbajabiamila (APC, Lagos) the House Leader. Leading the debate on the general principles, Mr. Gbajabiamila said the bill sought to provide for periodic review of the national …

The post Bill to review national minimum wage every five years passes second reading appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.