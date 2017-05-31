BIllionaire Buried With Money, Expensive Champagne In Uganda (Video!)

Ugandan Billionaire and businessman, Ivan Ssemwanga’s Rich gang splurged money and poured expensive champagne in His grave before he was buried on Tuesday. The popular group in South Africa and Uganda known for its extravagant lifestyle sent off their boss in a form which left mourners bewildered. The floor of the white and black tiled …

The post BIllionaire Buried With Money, Expensive Champagne In Uganda (Video!) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

