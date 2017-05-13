Billionaire children; Ibrahim, Hauwa & Eman Indimi graduate with MBAs (photos)

Children of Nigerian Billionaire, Mohammed Indimi , who was criticized for donating $14 Million to an American University, have graduated on Friday with MBAs from Lynn University, Florida.

Ahmed Indimi and his wife, President Buhari’s daughter, Zahra, attended the graduation

ceremony of his siblings, Ibrahim, Eman and Hauwa whose undergraduate degree was in communication and emerging media, specialized in Marketing.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

