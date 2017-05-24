Billions being spent by Ambode for celebration of Lagos @50 funny – NCP chieftain

NAN- Mr Fatai Ibu-Owo, Lagos State Chairman of National Conscience Party (NCP), has disagreed with Lagos state Governor, Akinwumi Ambode on the alleged use of billions to celebrate the state’s marking of 5o years of creation.

Mr. Ibu-Owo, who spoke with newsmen on Wednesday while reacting to the second year anniversary of Governor Ambode-led administration said that the Governor, rather than fulfilling his electoral promises to Lagosians, was `playing the Ostrich’ with the Lagos at 50 celebration.

According to him, the scale of the celebration is not commensurate with the level of development in the state, and the impact of government on residents has been negligible.

He said the huge money spent on the celebration was “sheer waste of resources’’ and should have been used for developmental projects.

“We at NCP find the elaborate way in which the state government is going about the celebration of Lagos at 50 funny.

“Yes, it is good to celebrate that we are 50.

“But when you look at it critically, you will see the state has not achieved so much to warrant the 50-day celebration and the billions being spent.

“What are we really celebrating with so much carnival?

“Is it the rate of poverty in the state or the high unemployment rate and depression that is making people jump into the Lagoon to commit suicide?

“I’m sure the former residents of Otodo-Gbeme in Lekki, whose homes were recently cleared by government bulldozers without compensation, are not celebrating.

“Those that are being terrorised by kidnappers and armed robbers, due to the worsening security situation in the state, will have nothing to celebrate.

“Countries and states celebrate great inventions, innovations, and great achievements; what the state government is doing, to us in NCP, is showing nothing,” he said.

The party chairman said it was when residents began to feel the real impact of governance that the state could really celebrate.

However, a Lagos lawmaker, Mr Segun Olulade has scored Governor Ambode high, saying the outstanding performance of Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode would encourage taxpayers to pay more for development of the state.

Olulade, representing Epe Constituency II at the Lagos State House of Assembly told newsmen in Lagos that “Nothing affirms that a government is working better than when the masses who have no political interest do say “it’s a great moment for us”.

He continued by saying, “Truly, a working system is one that runs with development as its PR. No doubt, administration of a state that accommodates roughly 26 million people is no small business.

“Obviously, the economic, socio-political and environmental challenges far outweigh system performance, except the manager is a genius such as Akinwunmi Ambode.

“When tax payers’ money is working, the people are happy. Most importantly, the deployment of creative governance is sure indication that the governor is a global brand manager,” he said.

According to him, two years of Ambode has ushered in so many development projects that leave one to wonder how Lagos State will look like at the end of his tenure.

He said if residents had him manage Lagos for a stretch of eight years, Lagos would compete favourably with modern cities around the world.

“Governor Ambode is not only well-schooled in modern city management, he is a ‘restless machine’ and something like a ‘bad system solution software. The level of infrastructural growth seen in Lagos in just two years is amazing.

“The human face of this government as it concerns the indigent is unequalled,” the lawmaker said.

He said Ambode’s micro-economic development through the Employment Trust Fund is a smart way to secure the state’s economy in centuries to come.

According to him, Ambode, in spite of the economic recession, has demonstrated great ingenuity in ensuring that dividends of democracy get to all.

“A visit to Berger en-route Abule-Egba before a trip to Victoria Island and Ajah via Oshodi/Oworoshoki axis will affirm that development is obvious as you walk around the city.

“The newly commissioned road in Epe is a magnificent and unusual achievement for this administration. Since governance is an all-round thing, every sector has been touched impressively.

“The monumental beautification that has engulfed strategic locations across the state is evidently of 21st century modern city management acumen,” he added.

Olulade said that the state legislature had collaborated with the executive arm to ensure development and enhance welfare of residents.

