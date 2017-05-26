Biodata capture exercise will not affect salary payment, says HOS

BAUCHI State Head of Civil Service, Alhaji Liman Bello has promised that the ongoing bio data capture exercise for all civil servants and pensioners in the state would not affect the payment of salaries in the state. Bello stated this yesterday during the flag off ceremony of the computerisation exercise held at the conference hall […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

