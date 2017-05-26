Pages Navigation Menu

Biodata capture exercise will not affect salary payment, says HOS

Posted on May 26, 2017

BAUCHI State Head of Civil Service, Alhaji Liman Bello has promised that the ongoing bio data capture exercise for all civil servants and pensioners in the state would not affect the payment of salaries in the state. Bello stated this yesterday during the flag off ceremony of the computerisation exercise held at the conference hall […]

