Biography Claims Barack Obama Considered Gay Relationship, Had “passionate” Student Romps & Proposed Marriage to Another Lady Twice

Posted on May 4, 2017

Excerpts from a new biography about former U.S. President Barack Obama, due to be released on May 9 have been released. The 1,400-page book written by Pulitzer Prize-winning historian David J. Garrow and titled Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama reveals that Obama proposed marriage twice to a woman other than Michelle prior to when he met […]

