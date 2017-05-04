Biography Claims Barack Obama Considered Gay Relationship, Had “passionate” Student Romps & Proposed Marriage to Another Lady Twice
Excerpts from a new biography about former U.S. President Barack Obama, due to be released on May 9 have been released. The 1,400-page book written by Pulitzer Prize-winning historian David J. Garrow and titled Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama reveals that Obama proposed marriage twice to a woman other than Michelle prior to when he met […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!