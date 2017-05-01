Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bishop Adeoye: I see trouble, President Buhari Must Not Die

Posted on May 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A Pentecostal Bishop, Rt. Rev. Seun Adeoye, has urged Nigerians to pray for the quick recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari, saying his wellbeing is so important to the nation’s co-existence and stability. Bishop Adeoye warned that if anything should happen to President Buhari, such would be a difficult burden for the nation to bear as […]

The post Bishop Adeoye: I see trouble, President Buhari Must Not Die appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.