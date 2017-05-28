Bishop Twinomujuni consecrated, Museveni urges Church to moblize for wealth creation

Mbarara, Uganda | PPU | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has called upon church leaders to encourage their congregations to create wealth.

Museveni who was speaking at the consecration ceremony of the 4th West Ankole Diocese Bishop Rev Canon Johnson Twinomujuni at Bweranyangi Girls Secondary School asked the church leaders to adopt a parish based poverty eradication policy.

President Museveni said that while it is the work of the clergy to work on the redemption of their congregations, they should also encourage their congregations to get wealth and improve their household incomes.

On April 20, 2017 Bishop Twinomujuni was elected by the House of Bishops to replace Rt Rev Yona Katoneene who retired in October 2016.

Bishop Twinomujuni said that the West Ankole Diocese will be two folds; spiritual growth and socio-economic transformation.

“Aware of our political, economic, socio-cultural, technological, ecological and legal factors that surround us as a church, we envision a diocese that is Christ -centred, theologically sound, spiritually alert, financially stable and impactful,” he said.

The Bishop also called upon the West Ankole Diocese to step over the past and unite for the good of the diocese.

“Let us declare closure of the turmoil, turbulence and commotion. Let us come together and demonstrate that healing is possible,” he said.

Since 2013, a group of people calling themselves “concerned stakeholders” from Sheema District were at loggerheads with the West Ankole Diocese Bishop and Ankole Western Institute of Science and Technology (AWIST) Chancellor Rt Rev Yonna Katoneene over claims of corruption and mismanagement.

They accused him of, among other things, plotting to shift AWIST campus from Sheema to the neighbouring Bushenyi District, mismanaging diocese funds and other church projects.

Museveni said he was happy that the diocese managed to resolve the wrangles that were threatening the unity of the diocese.

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Stanley Ntagali called upon Bishop Twinomujuni to remain humble and work with everyone

The ceremony was attended by the Minister of Tourism Ephraim Kamuntu, Minister of Science Technology and Innovation Elioda Tumwesigye and the Minister for General Duties Mary Karoro Okurut.

The post Bishop Twinomujuni consecrated, Museveni urges Church to moblize for wealth creation appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

