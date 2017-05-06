Bisola Breaks the Internet with Unclad Bathroom Photos
One ambassabor and ex-Big Brother Naija 2017 housemate, Bisola, looked amazing in bathroom photos she shared on her Instagram page. Bisola, who modeled her radiant skin for CianaFresh skincare luxury brand, had a white towel wrapped around her body and another wrapped in a turban style around her head. More photos below. Source: Instagram
