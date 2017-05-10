Bisola Chills With Efe, Calls Marvis To Come Dispel Any Dating Rumors

Ex BBNaija Housemates, Bisola and Efe who were notably best of friends during their stay in the house, took time to chill yesterday. Sensing that Nigerian Internet trolls will soon start to matchmake, She called his love interest, Marvis to come to her rescue. She wrote: Link up with the home boi @efemoney. Ermmm marvis …

The post Bisola Chills With Efe, Calls Marvis To Come Dispel Any Dating Rumors appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

