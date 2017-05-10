Pages Navigation Menu

Bisola Chills With Efe, Calls Marvis To Come Dispel Any Dating Rumors

Ex BBNaija Housemates, Bisola and Efe who were notably best of friends during their stay in the house, took time to chill yesterday. Sensing that Nigerian Internet trolls will soon start to matchmake, She called his love interest, Marvis to come to her rescue. She wrote: Link up with the home boi @efemoney. Ermmm marvis …

The post Bisola Chills With Efe, Calls Marvis To Come Dispel Any Dating Rumors appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

