Bisola of #BBNaija joins Don Jazzy & Iyanya at Temple Management Company

Bisola Aiyeola of Big Brother Naija fame has landed a management deal with one of the premier talent management companies in Africa. Temple is the home of Don Jazzy, Iyanya, 9ice and most recently, Nigerian sprinter Seye Ogunlewe. The announcement was made today via the official Temple Management Company Instagram page; Welcome to the Temple […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

