Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BitCAD Introduces Encrypted Smart-Platform with Decentralized Trade Engine, Announces ICO

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Bitcoin, Press Release | 0 comments

April 28, 2017, Kazan, Russia – Russian blockchain startup BitCAD has announced the launch of its new encrypted smart-platform and decentralized ‘Tectum’ trade engine. The blockchain-backed unified operating system aims to streamline businesses and maximize efficiency by integrating various business processes on a single platform. The versatile platform is designed to suit a variety of … Continue reading BitCAD Introduces Encrypted Smart-Platform with Decentralized Trade Engine, Announces ICO

The post BitCAD Introduces Encrypted Smart-Platform with Decentralized Trade Engine, Announces ICO appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.