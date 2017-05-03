BitCAD to Launch a Decentralized Blockchain System for Biometric Identification
May 3, 2017, Kazan, Russia – BitCAD, a cryptographic smart platform, has announced its development of a decentralized blockchain-based system for biometric identification of users. Biometric Verification relates to the identification of an individual through the evaluation of distinguishing biological traits. Unique identifiers include fingerprint analysis, hand geometry, voice waves, iris or retina scans, DNA … Continue reading BitCAD to Launch a Decentralized Blockchain System for Biometric Identification
The post BitCAD to Launch a Decentralized Blockchain System for Biometric Identification appeared first on NEWSBTC.
This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!