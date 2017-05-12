Bitcoin.com’s Public Slack Channel Now Open for Bitcoin Discussions

Bitcoin.com is growing, and we want to invite the community to our newly created public Slack channel to help us continue to promote cryptocurrency innovation.

Bitcoin.com’s Public Slack Channel

Our website is designed for those who are just learning about bitcoin and people who are quite passionate about the subject. This is why we offer educational resources, forums, exchange and wallet recommendations, news, tools and so much more.

The goal is to continue to be an industry leader providing the best bitcoin utilities and resources the Internet has to offer. To further our mission we’ve created a Bitcoin Discussion Slack Channel that’s open to anyone looking to discuss the many facets of the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

A Universal Bitcoin Discussion Platform That Promotes Freedom of Speech

The Bitcoin.com Slack community’s discussion platform will be dedicated to free speech regardless of political stances or personal opinions. There will be appropriate sub-channels for all types of discussions, and a moderator will be able to assist those looking to create their own sub-channels. The bitcoin community has hundreds of discussions every day concerning decentralized applications, free markets, trading, scaling solutions, and much more that are all welcome at Bitcoin.com’s Slack channel.

Our channel is designed to be a universal access platform that anyone can use from around the world to talk and learn about bitcoin. If some people are curious to learn about certain aspects of the bitcoin environment, there surely will be someone around to help them understand. We also think a community platform dedicated to bitcoin should be available for those who want to discuss bitcoin’s further development.

Love Talking About the Subject of Bitcoin? Join Our Slack Channel Today!

Join the Bitcoin.com Slack channel today for in-depth and expansive dialogue on the subject of Bitcoin. Our Slack channel brings real-time communication and discussion to the community.

Have you visited our Slack channel yet? What are you waiting for? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

