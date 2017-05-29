Bitcoin Payments Are Coming To Hundreds of Thousands of Japanese Retail Outlets Thanks to BITPOINT

Japan has become quite a big region for Bitcoin and cryptocurrency. The trading volume across exchanges is growing, resulting in a price boost as well. Moreover, it appears BITPOINT Japan Co. Aims to introduce Bitcoin payments to retail outlets. More specifically, the company feels there is a bright future ahead for cryptocurrency in the country. … Continue reading Bitcoin Payments Are Coming To Hundreds of Thousands of Japanese Retail Outlets Thanks to BITPOINT

The post Bitcoin Payments Are Coming To Hundreds of Thousands of Japanese Retail Outlets Thanks to BITPOINT appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

