Bitcoin Payments Will Fly With This Discount Airline – PYMNTS.com

May 23, 2017


Bitcoin Payments Will Fly With This Discount Airline
The WannaCry hackers aren't the only ones asking to be paid in bitcoin. On May 22, Peach Aviation Ltd. announced that it will now accept bitcoin as payment for airline tickets, following in the footsteps of Latvian airline airBaltic and Universal Air
Bitcoin Could Be Accepted at 300000 Japanese Stores in 2017CryptoCoinsNews
Japanese airline Peach Aviation to accept payment in bitcoin for airline ticketsEconoTimes
Japanese Airline Accepts Bitcoin As Cryptocurrency Fever Spreads Across the RegionNigeria Today

