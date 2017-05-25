Pages Navigation Menu

Bitcoin Price Hits $3800 in South Korea: Factors of Arbitrage & Rising Demand
CryptoCoinsNews
Bitcoin is being traded at over $3,800 in South Korea, with a 33.5 percent premium. Currently, global average bitcoin price is $2,514, which is closest to the bitcoin price listed by the US exchange market at $2,533.
Bitcoin Price $4500 In South Korea As Uptake Race ContinuesCoinTelegraph
South Korean Bitcoin Exchanges Trade $1000 Over Global AverageNigeria Today
Bitcoin Tops $2600, Double the Price of GoldFinance Magnates

