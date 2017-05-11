Bitcoin rides Japanese demand to record $1800, just two days after topping $1700 – CNBC
|
CNBC
|
Bitcoin rides Japanese demand to record $1800, just two days after topping $1700
CNBC
Bitcoin surged more than 5 percent at one point Thursday, reaching a price as high as $1,839.23; Analyst Brian Kelly attributes the bitcoin rally to Japan's legalization of the digital currency in April. Bitcoin is up more than 30 percent in May …
Bitcoin Price Hits New All-Time High Again at $1866: Major Factors for Growth
Fintech Update: Budget 2017
Numerous GST Changes Confirmed In Australian Budget
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!