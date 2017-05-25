Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis for 05/25/2017 – Blew Past $2500, Aiming for $3000?
Bitcoin price blew past the $2500 barrier and the ascending channel resistance, indicating that bulls are eager to push for more gains.
The post Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis for 05/25/2017 – Blew Past $2500, Aiming for $3000? appeared first on NEWSBTC.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!