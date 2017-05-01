Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bitcoin Price Watch; 1400 Break?

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

Well, we were hoping the bitcoin price would run today and that we would see a continuation of the bullish action that we saw over the last few days. For a short period after we published our first analysis of the day today, we saw a bit of sideways trading, and price seemed to consolidate … Continue reading Bitcoin Price Watch; 1400 Break?

The post Bitcoin Price Watch; 1400 Break? appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.