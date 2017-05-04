Bitcoin Price Watch; 1500 Broken, What’s Next?

We’ve been pushing higher and higher in our bitcoin price trading efforts over the last few days and we’re now heading into the close of the week, and things aren’t slowing down. Price remains strong and the bulls look firmly in control right now – something that (if it continues) should feed its own fire. … Continue reading Bitcoin Price Watch; 1500 Broken, What’s Next?

The post Bitcoin Price Watch; 1500 Broken, What’s Next? appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

