Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bitcoin Price Watch; Here’s What To Watch Right Now

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

It is Wednesday morning, and time to publish the first of our twice daily bitcoin price watch analyses. In yesterday evening’s coverage, we noted that price had been pretty volatile during the day and that this warranted a relatively tight range for the late session. We set up against price with some equally tight stop … Continue reading Bitcoin Price Watch; Here’s What To Watch Right Now

The post Bitcoin Price Watch; Here’s What To Watch Right Now appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.