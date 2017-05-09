Bitcoin Price Watch; The Run Continues!

Yesterday evening, in the second of our bitcoin price analysis pieces, we yet again suggested that we might be in for a near-term correction. We had seen some degree of correction early on in the day, but there was no guarantee that this was all we were likely to get on the back of the … Continue reading Bitcoin Price Watch; The Run Continues!

The post Bitcoin Price Watch; The Run Continues! appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

