Bitcoin Scam Fighters – First Legal-Services Offering Platform to Fight Cryptocurrency Scams

This is a paid press release, which contains forward looking statements, and should be treated as advertising or promotional material. Bitcoin.com does not endorse nor support this product/service. Bitcoin.com is not responsible for or liable for any content, accuracy or quality within the press release.

May 30, 2017: BitcoinScamFighters.com is the first legal services offering and against Bitcoin-related scams and frauds that are increasingly taking place worldwide with the emergence of the cryptocurrency. They are also collaborating with global law firms to increase improper digital asset management and trading cases success cases. Moreover, the company has an active social community with traders, investors, entrepreneurs and businesses worldwide.

The founder of the platform Victor Grosser, a young entrepreneur, and investor, who has been hurt by several exchanges, such as Mt. Gox and most recently Poloniex. These exchanges have locked down his cryptocurrency trade investments without any particular reason or communication given and limited his withdrawal amount from his total investment funds on the exchange. Much like others users of this platform, he has attempted to reach the company’s representatives several times and has yet to have received a response from them.

Through BitcoinScamFighters.com, his intent is the cracking down of scams and fraud for new types of cryptocurrency. “Many investors and traders got hurt because of frozen accounts and the downtimes of these websites. And the government did (almost) nothing or take actions against these groups or companies.” With new online cryptocurrencies being unknown and not always governed consistently, Grosser and many others see the need, and a place for this platform as cryptocurrencies are currently being accepted more and more as suitable payment for services or items.

So far, Bitcoin Scam Fighters Limited has announced that they have requested; www.tokenmarket.com for the launch and managing the ICO for the fundraising of their platform. The application was made by the company’s CEO Mr. Victor Grosser, and he has expressed high hopes and optimistic views about the collaboration of the two entities.

Selecting TokenMarket.com was also a wise choice in the market because it is a unique platform of its kind in the industry and has a lot to offer. The UK-based company will send a complete set of white papers to TokenMarket.com and is hoping for the best response.

For more information, please visit: www.bitcoinscamfighters.com

This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Bitcoin.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

The post Bitcoin Scam Fighters – First Legal-Services Offering Platform to Fight Cryptocurrency Scams appeared first on Bitcoin News.

This post was syndicated from Bitcoin News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

