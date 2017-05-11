Bitcoin shoots past $1800 for the first time – Business Insider
|
Business Insider
|
Bitcoin shoots past $1800 for the first time
Business Insider
Bitcoin is trading at another record high on Thursday. The cryptocurrency is up 4.59% at $1853.55 a coin after Ulmart, Russia's largest online retailer, said it would begin accepting bitcoin, Cryptocoin News says. The announcement from Ulmart comes …
Russia's Largest Online Retailer Will Accept Bitcoin Despite Central Bank Slapdown
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!