Bitcoin Will Not Reduce Popularity of Gold in South Africa Anytime Soon
Many enthusiasts feel Bitcoin will become more popular than gold at some point. It is true the price per BTC has surpassed the value of one ounce of gold. However, that will not impact the popularity of gold by any means. Over in South Africa, gold still remains a far more attractive investment vehicle. There … Continue reading Bitcoin Will Not Reduce Popularity of Gold in South Africa Anytime Soon
The post Bitcoin Will Not Reduce Popularity of Gold in South Africa Anytime Soon appeared first on NEWSBTC.
This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!