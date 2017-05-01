Bitcoin’s Price Moon Bound Breaking $1400 and Climbing – Nigeria Today
|
Nigeria Today
|
Bitcoin's Price Moon Bound Breaking $1400 and Climbing
Nigeria Today
The price of bitcoin has escalated once again to higher levels, surpassing the $1400 range on a few exchanges. As bitcoin's successful run continues, many are starting to wonder — How high will the price go? Also read: News Outlets and Journalists Are …
Bitcoin Exchange Rate Against Canadian Dollar Inches Closer to $2000; Ethereum Valuation Jumps Above $7 Billion …
Bitcoin Price Back Onto Rising With Return of Buying Pressure
ETH/USD and ETH/BTC Technical Analysis May 1, 2017
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!